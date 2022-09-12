Amid Rise in Cases of Dog-Bite, MCD Tells People To Get Pets Registered

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday, 11 September, asked residents to get their pets registered in view of "rising incidents of dog-bite" in the national capital region, and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance of the norm.

Senior officials of the veterinary department of MCD said that Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates registration of pet dogs with civic body, but "residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered".

Dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few days in Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the region.