Amid Rajasthan Crisis, ED Raids Properties of CM Gehlot’s Brother
CM Gehlot’s brother Agrasen’s residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a fertilizer scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 22 July, raided the premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasen, in connection with a fertilizer scam.
Agrasen Gehlot is reportedly the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi in Jodhpur, and the Customs Department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore on his company.
The ED is reportedly conducting searches at several locations in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi, while investigating a fertilizer scam.
The raids on Gehlot’s brother, as well as at the residence of former MP Badri Ram Jakhar, come amid massive political upheaval in the state.
Hindustan Times reported that the raid “revolves around the export of Muriate of Potash or MoP”. Agrasen is reportedly accused of selling the MoP to foreign companies, after procuring them at a subsidized rate, ED officials said, as per the report.
On 13 July, the Income Tax department had conducted raids at the residences and premises of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora in Rajasthan, both believed to be close to CM Gehlot. The agency had said that the raids were being conducted on the basis of tax evasion complaints.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
