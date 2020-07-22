Amid Rajasthan Crisis, ED Raids Properties of CM Gehlot’s Brother

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 22 July, raided the premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasen, in connection with a fertilizer scam.

Agrasen Gehlot is reportedly the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi in Jodhpur, and the Customs Department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore on his company.