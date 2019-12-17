Amid Protests Over Citizenship Law, West Bengal Stays Work on NPR

The West Bengal government on Monday, 16 December stayed all activities relating to the preparation and update of the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, amid furore over a contentious amendment made to the citizenship law.

An order issued by the Home and Hill Affair Department Census Cell to commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations and all-district magistrates said that all activities regarding the preparation and update of NPR are stayed.

"No activity regarding NPR may be taken up without prior clearance from the government of West Bengal. The order is issued in the interest of public order," it said.

The decision comes amid violent protests in parts of Bengal over the amended Citizenship Act and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making it clear the law and the proposed NRC will not be implemented in the state.