Amid Protests At Ghazipur, Child Offers Water to Rakesh Tikait
Govind’s father said that he became emotional after seeing Tikait cry on TV and wanted to take food for him.
On a day when the farmers’ protests at Ghazipur gained momentum after a brief period of despair, a video from the site of the protest shows a small child, Govind, offering a slice of orange and water to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of the agitation.
On Thursday, farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border were given an ultimatum by the UP police to vacate the site by the end of the day.
However, Tikait’s emotional outburst asserting that the ‘protest will continue,’ became a turning point in the protest, mobilising farmers from Haryana and Western UP to continue their sit-in.
Amid the tense atmosphere at the site, with Tikait refusing water, till it came from farmers’ villages, Govind reached Ghazipur with his father to offer food and water to the leader.
“Dadu hadn’t eaten so I came to give him water, paranthe and orange,” he stated.
Govind’s father said that the child became emotional after seeing Tikait cry on TV and wanted to take paranthas made by his mother for him.
