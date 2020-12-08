Can’t Build New Century With Old Laws: Modi Amid Farmers’ Protest

Amid the protests over Centre’s new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that reforms are needed for development. He also added that the next century cannot be built with laws of the previous century.

“Some laws from the past century have become a burden now,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Reforms are very much needed for a new order and to give new facilities," news agency PTI quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the launch of Agra metro rail project through video conference.

His statements on the importance of reforms comes ahead of Tuesday's “Bharat Bandh” over the three new farm laws for which farmers have been protesting in the national capital.