Amid Farmers’ Stir, 2 Cops Posted at Singhu Border Test COVID +ve
Six rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmers but they have failed to break the deadlock.
Two IPS officers leading the police force at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border area amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws have tested coronavirus positive, on Friday, 11 December, reported news agency ANI.
The Delhi Police officers who tested positive have been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal, reported Hindustan Times, and are currently under home isolation.
Meanwhile, farmer leader Boota Singh of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch on Thursday, 10 December, said that they had given the Modi government an ultimatum until Thursday for repealing the farm laws and announced that they would block railway tracks, as a mark of their protest.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had on Thursday urged the leaders of the farmers' unions to continue the dialogue and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislation.
(With inputs from ANI)
