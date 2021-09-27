Amid Farmers' Bharat Bandh, Traffic Snarl Chokes Delhi-Gurugram Border
Vehicular movement was hampered by barricades put up on NH 48, which saw a heavy deployment of security personnel.
A massive traffic jam choked the Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday, 27 September, as farmers across the country observe a Bharat Bandh.
Vehicular movement was hampered by the barricades put up on National Highway 48, which witnessed a heavy deployment of security personnel.
The Delhi police and the Gurugram police had reportedly barricaded the inter-state border and the nearby Rajokri flyover, and only two lanes on the Jaipur-Delhi route remained open for commuters.
Here are some visuals from the traffic snarl at the Delhi-Gurugram border.
Farmers are observing a Bharat Bandh on Monday as they continue to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.
Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 connecting Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers' unions to demand the scrapping of the agricultural laws.
"In view of Bharath Bandh, we barricaded the Rajokri border (Delhi-Gurugram) which resulted in a traffic jam at this section. Now, the situation is normal and traffic is smooth as we loosened the barricades," DCP South West Ingit Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, later on Monday.
