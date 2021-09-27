Amid Farmers' Bharat Bandh, Traffic Snarl Chokes Delhi-Gurugram Border

A massive traffic jam choked the Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday, 27 September, as farmers across the country observe a Bharat Bandh.

Vehicular movement was hampered by the barricades put up on National Highway 48, which witnessed a heavy deployment of security personnel.

The Delhi police and the Gurugram police had reportedly barricaded the inter-state border and the nearby Rajokri flyover, and only two lanes on the Jaipur-Delhi route remained open for commuters.