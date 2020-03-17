Amid Coronavirus Scare, Ayodhya Gears Up for Mega Ram Navami Mela

"We will review the situation on 22 March and if the situation remains the same then I would would suggest the government to avoid the gathering," he added.

Reacting to these suggestions, Ayodhya MLA Ved Gupta said, "We can't stop the devotees. They would be advised to wear masks and maintain a distance while conducting rituals."

According to sources, the functionaries engaged with organising the mela feel it is impossible to screen lakhs of devotees.