Coronavirus Crisis: Cognizant to Pay India Employees 25% More

Describing the pandemic as one of the biggest shocks to the world in decades, Humphries said that Cognizant, like all global companies, is experiencing the effects of this public health emergency on both the demand and fulfilment sides of its business, from London to Mumbai to Manilla and New York.

Thanking employees for their "daily acts of heroic leadership", Humphries said, "Even with all of the preparation and foresight of our crisis management and business continuity teams around the globe, it's hard to imagine that we – or anyone – could have developed a playbook to anticipate the full impact of COVID-19. Yet despite this turbulence, which affects both you and your families, you have risen to the challenge of serving our clients with empathy, initiative, integrity, and courage – all while supporting and uplifting one another."