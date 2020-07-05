'America Loves India': Trump Thanks Modi For Independence Day Wish
The US celebrated 244 years of independence on 4 July 2020.
Thanking PM Narendra Modi for his greetings on the occasion of America's 244th Independence Day on 4 July, US president Donald Trump said ‘America Loves India!’.
PM Narendra Modi had extended his congratulations to the US and stated, “As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”
US president Trump is said to have attended celebrations in South Dakota on the occasion.
