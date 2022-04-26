Andhra Man Forced To Carry Dead Son on Bike After Ambulances Overcharge

Condemning the incident, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the Mahaprasthanam (free hearse van service) set up by the previous TDP government had been made defunct by the YSRCP government, giving rise to profiteering by private ambulances. Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi, however, told 10TV that the Mahaprasthanam vehicles, which operate under a public-private partnership, are only operational until 10 pm as per their MoU, and therefore, drivers usually don’t take up rides farther than 50 km past 8 pm. “We will request to keep Mahaprasthanam vehicles accessible at all hours, but the government will have to take that decision,” she said.

This is not the first time that the high prices demanded by ambulances at Ruia GGH has led to such an incident. Back in May 2020, an elderly man died while waiting for an ambulance, as the ambulance drivers working at the hospital prevented him from being taken in a vehicle called in from outside, while demanding an exorbitant rate from the patient’s family.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)