Ambani Bomb Scare: Mercedes With Cash, SUV’s Number Plate Found

Senior officers of the crime branch were not aware that the former officer had taken possession of all CCTV footage of his housing society, and the letter requesting the evidence was not found in the police records.

Senior officer also reportedly said that Vaze did not always give complete information about the investigation.

So far, seven people of the Mumbai Police have been questioned by the NIA. These include Nitin Alakanure, ACP, Milind Kathe, PI, Riyazuddin Qazi, API, and Prakash Oval, PSI.