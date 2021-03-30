Vaze Case: Number Plates Found Linked to Govt Staff’s Missing Car

Vaze is accused to have conspired to plant an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence.

In a parallel investigation being conducted by the Maharashtra ATS, Vaze has been alleged to be the key conspirator in Hiren’s killing.

The ATS has arrested two people in the case – a cop named Vinayak Shinde and a bookie named Naresh Dhare. Dhare is said to have bought a sim card for Shinde, using which the latter had called Hiren to meet him before he was found dead.

The ATS has alleged that Shinde was an aide of Vaze and had made the phone call to Hiren at his behest.

However, Vaze’s motive is still unclear. Both cases have now been taken over by the NIA.

In an FIR filed by Hiren’s wife Kamala, she had detailed Vaze’s alleged association with the family and claimed that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months until 5 February.

After his transfer from the Crime Investigation Unit by the Maharashtra government amid political pressure, Vaze was suspended from the force following his arrest on 13 March.