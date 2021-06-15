Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Makes Two More Arrests From Mumbai 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 15 June, arrested two people from Mumbai in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

The NIA arrested the duo while probing the recovery of the explosives from an SUV outside the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in the month of February this year.

The arrested men have been identified as Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav, hailing from Kurar village in Malad. A special court has remanded them in NIA custody till 21 June.