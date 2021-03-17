Ambani Bomb Scare: All Data From Vaze’s Laptop Reportedly Deleted

Upon investigation, the car was traced to a Thane-based auto parts dealer, Mansukh Hiren, who had filed a stolen report for the vehicle with the police on 17 February.

On 5 March, Hiren was mysteriously found dead near Mumbai. His wife alleged that the first investigating officer in the case, Vaze, had used the car for four months and also accused the officer for playing a role in Hiren’s death.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to provide proper security to Hiren’s wife and children.