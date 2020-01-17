In Open Letter, Amazon CEO Bezos Promises More Jobs in India

He further said that the company has also invested in sustainable growth and is the first company to sign the Climate Pledge. It also said that it will end single-use plastic across its fulfillment centres by June 2020. Further, Amazon is adding 10,000 electric rickshaws to its delivery fleet, Bezos said.

"I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation and grit of the Indian people always inspires me," Bezos said while announcing that the company will invest $1 billion to digitize micro and small businesses in India.