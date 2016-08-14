ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing Facts About Independence Day We Bet You Didn’t Know

We celebrate it every year with gusto, but here are some little-known facts you might appreciate! 

Kirti Phadtare Pandey
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>People wave flags to mark Independence Day. </p></div>
i

(This story was first published on 14 August 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark India's 75th Independence Day.)

India’s Independence Day – observed on 15 August every year – has a rich history to its name. When India became a free nation on 15 August 1947, it was a culmination of several events that led up to it. Here’s a list of a few that may surprise you.

Thanks, Lord Mountbatten, We Really Didn't Need to Commemorate That

(Graphic: Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
Our Flag Was Born on 22 July

(Graphic: Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
The Mahatma Wanted Congress Disbanded?

(Graphic: Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
'Council House' Saw Our First Flag-Raising

(Graphic: Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
Pride of Place for Women in Free India

(Graphic:<b> </b>Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
What Did We Do for 3 Years Without an Official Anthem?

(Graphic: Lijumol Joseph/<b>The Quint</b>)
