Matter of Serious Concern: Amartya Sen on Northeast Delhi Violence

Expressing concern over the communal clashes in Delhi, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said on Saturday, 29 February, that India is a secular country and people cannot be divided on religious lines.

Addressing a press conference, he said it should be found out whether the police is inefficient or there was a lack of effort on the part of the government to tackle the violence.

"I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed. If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can't discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern," Sen said at an event organised by the Pratichi Trust.