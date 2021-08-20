Amarinder Singh, Sidhu Meet Over Govt-Party Coordination, 'Roster of Ministers'

Headed by Singh, the group will reportedly have state ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, and Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, the four-party working presidents – Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Arun Goel – besides Pargat Singh.

The meeting comes days after Singh met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on 10 August to discuss a cabinet reshuffle. Several reports also suggested that Singh wanted to discuss the 'barbs' by Sidhu.

This was also the first meeting between Singh and Sidhu since the latter took oath as the chief of Punjab Congress at an event last month, with Singh in attendance.