Amarinder Lashes Out at Kejriwal for ‘Double Speak’ on Farm Bills

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused his counterpart in Punjab of “stopping to low-level politics” and joining hands with the BJP over the issue of the farmers protest, Amarinder Singh lashed out at Kejriwal later on Wednesday, 2 December, saying that the CM was avoiding facing the fact that he had failed to protect the famers.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that Kejriwal was “stooping to shamelessly low level of politics & indulging in brazen double-speak in a desperate bid to wriggle out of his own failure to protect the interests of the farming community.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that, “Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such a low-level politics in this fragile situation?” referring to media reports that the Delhi government notified the controversial agriculture laws passed by NDA government in the Assembly.