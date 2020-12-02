Amaravati Land Scam: SC Dismisses Plea to Remove Andhra CM Jagan

The pleas, filed by practising advocates GS Mani and Mukti Singh, sought action against Jagan for his allegations against Justice NV Ramana, who is the second senior judge of the Supreme Court after Chief Justice SA Bobde. He is likely to become the next Chief Justice of India.

Advocate Mani argued that action should be taken for Jagan’s alleged contempt of court and “misuse of Constitutional post”. He claimed that Jagan’s actions were a direct threat to the independence of the judiciary.

According to Bar and Bench, all the petitions in the case against Jagan have been dismissed. However, a plea filed by advocate Sunil Kumar is still pending. Sunil asked the court to issue an appropriate writ, order or direction asking the Chief Minister not to conduct any press briefing in person or through his subordinates to “malign” the Supreme Court or its judges. The plea further demands that a show-cause notice be issued to Jagan.