Amaravati Capital Row: Farmers, TDP Leaders Face Police Action

Several Opposition leaders were either detained or placed under house arrest in Andhra Pradesh as protests rocked Amaravati and surrounding districts on Monday, 20 January, ahead of a crucial Assembly session where the state government is likely to announce its final decision on the three capitals proposal.

Tension prevailed as TDP cadres and others took to the streets to demand that Amaravati be continued as the only state capital.

There was high tension at Thullur village as large number of farmers and other villagers tried to march towards the Assembly in response to the 'Chalo Assembly' protest called by the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) fighting for protection of Amaravati as the state capital.