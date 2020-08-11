‘Whenever Army Needs Me, I Will Report’: Galwan Martyr to His Son

Singh hailed from Bhojraj village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. His mother, along with his 16-year-old daughter carried his body on their shoulders as chants of "Shaheed Satnam Singh Amar Rahe" (Satnam Singh shall always be a martyr) reverberated around them.

The last message Satnam sent was to his son, which said, “Ok good night..ma son laga.” (I am going to sleep).

Jaswinder Kaur, Satnam's wife, noted that he called regularly but never elaborated on the ground situation at the border.