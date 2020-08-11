‘Whenever Army Needs Me, I Will Report’: Galwan Martyr to His Son
“He used to call regularly but he never told us details about what’s happening at the border”: Satnam Singh’s wife.
“We spoke on 15 June also, and even then, he didn’t tell me much about the situation,” says a family member of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh who was martyred in the clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley on 15 June.
Satnam was only 41 years old. After over a month since the incident, his family remembers Satnam for the husband, father, and brother he was.
Prabhjot Singh, Satnam’s son, said, “I had asked him if he could delay or cancel his trip. He replied saying the army had looked after him for 25 years of his life and if the army ever needs him, he will report immediately as duty always comes first.”
The Last Message & Call
Singh hailed from Bhojraj village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. His mother, along with his 16-year-old daughter carried his body on their shoulders as chants of "Shaheed Satnam Singh Amar Rahe" (Satnam Singh shall always be a martyr) reverberated around them.
The last message Satnam sent was to his son, which said, “Ok good night..ma son laga.” (I am going to sleep).
Jaswinder Kaur, Satnam's wife, noted that he called regularly but never elaborated on the ground situation at the border.
“The children and I spoke to him on 30 May for about half-an-hour and he told me he was going to the border. He mentioned there would be no [mobile] range there. He told us not to worry and that he would use the STD to call. He used to call regularly but he never told us details about what’s happening at the border.”.Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh
Prabhjot, too, recounted that his father's last message was on 30 May, when he transferred his monthly pocket money into his account. Following this, they spoke on 15 June, when he just asked about the wellbeing of his wife, parents, and children.
Satnam served in the Indian Army for 25 years. His brother, Sub Sukhchain Singh had also joined the army a year later.
“We have an age difference of nearly one, one-and-a-half years. Same is the difference when we started our jobs. Whenever there was a problem at home he would be the first one to call me and check up on me. He’d always ask, ‘Are you all right? Is there any problem?’”Sub Sukhchain Singh, Satnam’s brother
He further noted that Satnam joined the army right after he passed Class 12, adding that they spent a beautiful childhood together, but the nature of his full-time job required him to serve the nation.
Cherishing ‘Bappu Jaan’s Teachings’
Satnam’s children not only recalled the teachings of their father, but also sent their one last message for him.
“He always explained to me to not sit with unpleasant or bitter people and if by chance I do sit with a person like that, to never listen to him or her,” said Prabhjot.
Sandeep Kaur, Satnam’s daughter added that he was an exceptionally motivating person, who told them “to be a good human being, first and foremost encouraging us to study hard, become independent, and do something with our lives.”
As the family deals with the void left behind after his death, they laud the sacrifice he made for the nation.
His son states, “My message to him is that I’ll make him proud and fulfil all his wishes. My message to the nation is to always remember him.”
