Letters on Walls: How Telangana Cops Are Helping Tribal Kids Learn

Speaking to TNM, SI Rama Rao said, "In this mandal, more than 60% of the villages/ settlements don’t have internet connection or basic mobile network; even if there is, the families can’t afford smartphones. So, an alternative solution, we have initiated this wall teaching programme in all the gudems.”

"We are encouraging some older children who are in Class 7 or 8, or any intermediate students, to take the younger children around the walls in village junctions or houses and teach them, in order to keep them in touch with learning," he added.