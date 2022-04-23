Alleged Temple Structures Found Adjacent to a Dargah in Mangaluru
Temple-like structures of the medieval period were allegedly found inside the premises of a dargah in Mangaluru.
Temple-like structures of the medieval period were allegedly found inside the premises of a dargah in Malali, in Karnataka's Mangaluru while Malali's Assayid Abdullah Hil Madani Jama Masjid was being renovated.
The ruins adjacent to the mosque were found after a JCB and other construction equipment were being used to renovate and clear the debris in the mosque premises.
According to the local tehsildar Purandara Hegde, the only clue to call it a temple are the architectural finds that have been unearthed. However, he says there is no clarity as to whether it is a Hindu temple or a Jain shrine.
Leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal visited the mosque and also met with the mosque authorities. There has been no altercation between the groups. But, as a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.
The mosque is at least 200 years old and was granted to the trust currently running Assayid Abdullah Hil Madani Jama Masjid in 2001.
Purandara Hegde, the local tehsildar stated, "A basadi (shrine) was found adjacent to the mosque. It needs to be ascertained whether it is a Hindu temple or Jain basadi. We have asked the mosque authorities and VHP volunteers who visited the site to maintain peace. The mosque authorities also had clearance from the panchayat to carry out the renovation work in and around the mosque. As of now, there is no issue. The DC will take appropriate action."
