Name & Shame Posters of CAA Protesters: Allahabad HC Hearing Today

The Allahabad High Court will hear at 10 am on Sunday, 8 March, the case relating to hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, naming those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow.

A division bench headed by CJ Govind Mathur, who has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, will hear the matter.The move is regarded unusual as the court is hearing the case on a holiday.

The hoardings also had the addresses and photos of the accused, and were erected at prominent intersections in Lucknow.

Those named on the banners have been asked to pay for damage to public property in Lucknow during the protests. If the accused failed to pay, the hoardings say, their properties would be attached, reported NDTV.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)