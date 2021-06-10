More Green Zones, Cleaner Yamuna: How Delhi May Look Like in 2041

The MPD-2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in the key focus areas such as environment, economy, public space, heritage, mobility, social and physical infrastructure, etc.

Under the MPD-2041, the development strategy and action plan has been divided into three sections. In the first section, it contains strategies and specific norms for guiding future spatial development of Delhi, covering both green field and brown field development in the city (land pooling, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, and transit-oriented development), the DDA's notification said.

The second section provides the monitoring and evaluation framework for the Master Plan. The salient features of the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041:

The DDA said the primary goal of the MPD-2041 is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments, and efficient mobility options for all.