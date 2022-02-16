All Schools, Govt Offices in New Delhi To Be Shut Today on Ravidas Jayanti
Delhi government issued a notice on 15 February declaring a public holiday for government and private schools
The Delhi government has declared Wednesday, 16 February, a holiday in all schools and government offices on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
A notice by the Delhi government, dated 15 February, was issued declaring a holiday for government and private schools in the national capital.
Earlier the same day, the government had also issued a notification declaring a public holiday in all government offices.
The notification read, “The Lt. Governor of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 16th of February, 2022, as a holiday in all government offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”
