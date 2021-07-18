ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM's Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Later Restored

The hacker removed the Twitter bio from the party’s official verified handle and also changed the name to Elon Musk.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(File Photo:&nbsp;AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi)</p></div>
i

The official Twitter handle of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was hacked on Sunday, 18 July, for a few hours, has now been restored.

The hacker had removed the Twitter bio from the party’s official verified handle and also changed the name from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’. The image of the handle was also changed to a photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

While no new tweets were posted by the account, the hacker left replies about cryptocurrency on other tweets. In fact, one of the replies was to an Elon Musk tweet.

AIMIM’s Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers and the following count was not affected in the cyber attack.
Also Read

‘AIMIM Will Contest in 100 Seats in UP Polls’: Asaduddin Owaisi

‘AIMIM Will Contest in 100 Seats in UP Polls’: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not responded to the cyber attack as yet.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AIMIM Official Twitter page hacked.</p></div>

AIMIM Official Twitter page hacked.

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter)

AIMIM's Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Later Restored

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter)

Owaisi is the Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha from Hyderabad constituency.

The same account had been hacked a few days ago as well but was restored later after the issue was communicated to Twitter, a party spokesperson told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and The News Minute.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT