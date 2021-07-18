AIMIM's Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Later Restored
The hacker removed the Twitter bio from the party’s official verified handle and also changed the name to Elon Musk.
The official Twitter handle of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was hacked on Sunday, 18 July, for a few hours, has now been restored.
The hacker had removed the Twitter bio from the party’s official verified handle and also changed the name from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’. The image of the handle was also changed to a photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
While no new tweets were posted by the account, the hacker left replies about cryptocurrency on other tweets. In fact, one of the replies was to an Elon Musk tweet.
AIMIM’s Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers and the following count was not affected in the cyber attack.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not responded to the cyber attack as yet.
Owaisi is the Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha from Hyderabad constituency.
The same account had been hacked a few days ago as well but was restored later after the issue was communicated to Twitter, a party spokesperson told news agency PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and The News Minute.)
