AIMIM's Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Later Restored

The official Twitter handle of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was hacked on Sunday, 18 July, for a few hours, has now been restored.

The hacker had removed the Twitter bio from the party’s official verified handle and also changed the name from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’. The image of the handle was also changed to a photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

While no new tweets were posted by the account, the hacker left replies about cryptocurrency on other tweets. In fact, one of the replies was to an Elon Musk tweet.