All 4 Nirbhaya Convicts Declared Dead Upon Doctor’s Examination

The four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5.30 am on Friday, 20 March, ending the seven-year-long quest for justice.

After exhausting all legal remedies to escape the noose, the four men Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, who brutally gang-raped a 23-year old physiotherapist student in a moving bus in Delhi were hanged.