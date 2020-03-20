All 4 Nirbhaya Convicts Declared Dead Upon Doctor’s Examination
The four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5.30 am on Friday, 20 March, ending the seven-year-long quest for justice.
After exhausting all legal remedies to escape the noose, the four men Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, who brutally gang-raped a 23-year old physiotherapist student in a moving bus in Delhi were hanged.
The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows. Their desperate attempts only postponed the inevitable by less than two months after the first date of execution was set for 22 January.
The Supreme Court rejected Pawan Gupta's plea challenging rejection of mercy plea by President.
Soon after the execution, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said "We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future,".
While interacting with the media the teary-eyed mother said “Our daughter is no more and won't return. We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters. I hugged my daughter's picture and said 'finally you got justice”.
On 16 December 2012 a 23-year-old woman was brutally gangraped by six men, one of whom was a juvenile at the time. Nirbhaya was so severely violated that her insides were spilling out when she was taken to hospital. She died in a Singapore hospital after battling for her life for a fortnight.
Six people, including the four convicts and the juvenile, were named as accused.
The road to the gallows was a long and circuitous one, going through the lower courts, the high court, the Supreme Court and the president's office before going back to the Supreme Court that heard and rejected various curative petitions.
The death warrants were deferred by a court thrice on the grounds that the convicts had not exhausted all their legal remedies and that the mercy petition of one or the other was before the president.
On 5 March, a trial court issued fresh death warrants for 20 March at 5.30 am as the final date for the execution.
(With inputs from PTI)
