Aligarh Prof Sent on 1-Month Leave After Viral Video of Offering Namaz on Campus
The professor teaches at Shri Varshney College in Aligarh.
On 26 May, a video of the Muslim assistant professor praying in a corner of an in-campus park went viral, prompting protests by student organisations including Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Members of the BJP youth wing, as well as other Hindu organisations, approached police in the matter and sought legal action against the faculty member.
Leaders of these groups also voiced their complaints at Gandhi Park and Quarsi police stations in the area.
Meanwhile, many students and Hindu group members threatened college authorities by saying that without any legal action, they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa in retaliation.
BJP youth wing district vice president Amit Goswami stated,
"Instead of teaching, the assistant professor is offering namaz in his religious attire on the college campus. Such conduct by a teacher is an attempt to create division among the students."
"This is not a stray incident but part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame the present BJP government in the state," Goswami added.
Principal Constitutes Inquiry Committee, Report Awaited
Following the uproar, the principal of the college, Professor Arun Kumar Gupta, constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter. A report by the panel is awaited.
Gupta, who noted that religious activities should not be permitted in educational institutes, added that "further action will be taken only after the report is received."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.