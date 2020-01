Aligarh Muslim University Extends Winter Break Amid CAA Protests

Aligarh Muslim University has further extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in the country. The university was to reopen on 6 January.

According to an AMU notice, the decision to extend the vacations again was taken after a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday, 1 January.

A detailed schedule for the reopening of the university "in a phased manner" will be notified after the review of the situation.

On 15 December night, the university had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus.

Over 60 people, including 40 students, AMU security staff and policemen, were injured in the violence.