Gurgaon Court Summons Alibaba, Jack Ma Over Ex-Worker’s Complaint
The ex-employee said he was fired because he raised objections to censorship and fake news on company apps.
A Gurgaon court has summoned Chinese giant Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma over a complaint filed by a former employee who alleged that he was wrongfully fired, Reuters reported, citing documents seen by them.
The ex-employee, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, said he was fired because he raised objections to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps. He alleged that the company used to censor content to suit China and its apps UC Browser and UC News featured fake news "to cause social and political turmoil."
Parmar worked as an associate director at the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017 and is seeking Rs 2 Crore (approx.)
This comes close on the heels of India citing security concerns in banning Alibaba’s UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a violent clash between the two countries in the Galwan valley.
Civil Judge Sonia Sheokand of a district court in Gurugram has summoned Alibaba, Jack Ma and about a dozen individuals or company units, to appear in court or through a lawyer on 29 July, Reuters reported citing court documents.
The judge has also asked for written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days.
In a statement, UC India said it had been "unwavering in its commitment to the India market and the welfare of its local employees, and its policies are in compliance with local laws. We are unable to comment on ongoing litigation".
(With inputs from Reuters)
