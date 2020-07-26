Gurgaon Court Summons Alibaba, Jack Ma Over Ex-Worker’s Complaint

A Gurgaon court has summoned Chinese giant Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma over a complaint filed by a former employee who alleged that he was wrongfully fired, Reuters reported, citing documents seen by them.

The ex-employee, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, said he was fired because he raised objections to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps. He alleged that the company used to censor content to suit China and its apps UC Browser and UC News featured fake news "to cause social and political turmoil."

Parmar worked as an associate director at the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017 and is seeking Rs 2 Crore (approx.)