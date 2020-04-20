Akshaya Tritiya 2020: All You Need To Know
The Sanskrit word akshaya means ‘everlasting’. The third day or tritiya of the Shukla Paksha (bright lunar fortnight) in the month of Vaisakha is popularly known as Akshaya Tritiya. It is an extremely auspicious day for Hindus and Jains.
Its Origin
There are numerous beliefs regarding the origin of Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej. It is believed that Lord Parasuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. Many believe that the River Ganga came down on earth on Akshaya Tritiya. It is also believed that Ved Vyasa and Lord Ganesh commenced the writing of Mahabharata on this day. According to some mythologies, Akshaya Tritiya is the day the Treta Yug began.
An Auspicious Day!
Akshaya Tritiya is an extremely auspicious day. Hindus believe that buying and investing in metals, properties and new assets on Akshaya Tritiya will bring them wealth and prosperity.
It is thought of as a lucky day to start a new business or to get married. Any new activities started on this day are said to witness success, wealth and prosperity. Many get their shops and houses inaugurated on Akshaya Tritiya by performing a puja. Any activity done on this day will supposedly bring long lasting effects.
People across India rush to jewellery shops to buy all kinds of jewelries to mark this auspicious day. Buying and wearing gold is said to bring good fortune. It is the best day to start any new ventures without any hesitation as it is said that Goddess Laxmi will shower her gifts of success and prosperity.
Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on 26 April this year and shubh muhurat for the festival is from 11:50 am on 25 April to 13:21 pm on 26 April.
