Akshaya Tritiya 2020: All You Need To Know

Akshaya Tritiya is an extremely auspicious day. Hindus believe that buying and investing in metals, properties and new assets on Akshaya Tritiya will bring them wealth and prosperity.

It is thought of as a lucky day to start a new business or to get married. Any new activities started on this day are said to witness success, wealth and prosperity. Many get their shops and houses inaugurated on Akshaya Tritiya by performing a puja. Any activity done on this day will supposedly bring long lasting effects.

People across India rush to jewellery shops to buy all kinds of jewelries to mark this auspicious day. Buying and wearing gold is said to bring good fortune. It is the best day to start any new ventures without any hesitation as it is said that Goddess Laxmi will shower her gifts of success and prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on 26 April this year and shubh muhurat for the festival is from 11:50 am on 25 April to 13:21 pm on 26 April.