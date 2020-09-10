Amity Student Carjacked & Killed, RWA Seeks Action, Probe Underway
His father took to Twitter to recount his loss and urge the authorities to take immediate action in the case.
Akshay Kalra, a 25-year-old student of Amity University, passed away of Friday, 4 September, two days after he was assaulted in an alleged carjacking incident in Noida.
He was a resident of the housing society in Sector 62, Noida and had just gone out for a drive when the incident took place.
His father Gulshan Kumar Kalra, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to recount his loss and urge the authorities to take immediate action in the case.
“We request everyone to fight for justice for Akshay Kalra,” wrote the father.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Residence Welfare Association (RWA) has also sought action in the case.
WHAT IS THE RWA IS SAYING?
According to Hindustan Times, SK Gupta, convenor of RWA federation of Sector 62, Noida, pointed out that 47 high-rise societies were members of the committee and said:
“All members and residents are concerned over the safety and security of residents since Kalra’s death. So we planned the meeting wherein members of some societies shared their opinions on phone and through WhatsApp. Members of 25 residential societies participated in the meeting in person.”
Gupta also, according to Hindustan Times, said that the police did a good job by rushing Kalra to the hospital but they should have also immediately sealed Noida’s borders and launched a manhunt.
“But they did not do so and the suspect(s) managed to escape with the car,” said Kalra.
He further added that the police have not shared “any concrete clues” regarding the case with them.
“We are planning to meet the Noida police commissioner over the issue.”
Further, Pradeep Mishra, RWA president of Stellar Park society, shared with Hindustan Times that residents have demanded that the police install CCTV cameras to ensure safety.
Reportedly, Kalra’s father Gulshan Kumar Kalra too was present at the meeting. He said:
“Police had earlier assured us that the case will be solved soon. But they have not made any arrest. We hope the criminals are brought to book.”
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, reportedly told Hindustan Times that the police has already begun the process of installing CTV cameras at various spots under the Safe City Project, which will be funded by the central and state governments at a 60:40 ratio.
“The police have also improved night patrolling in Noida. We are also changing the patrolling routes and improving the presence of police personnel on roads,” he added.
Speaking about the murder of Akshay Kalra, he informed Hindustan Times that 50 police personnel in ten teams were conducting searches in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Meerut, as well as in neighbouring Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur.
He further told Hindustan Times that they have scanned approximately 30 cameras from the route that Kalra took, and that they are hoping to solve the case soon
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
According to Hindustan Times, Kalra had left his house, in a white Hyundai Creta at 10:45 pm. However, sometime later, he was found lying unconscious on the road. Kalra had sustained several injuries, and his wallet was also missing.
This incident, according to media reports, occurred only a few metres’ distance from his housing society.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.