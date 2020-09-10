Amity Student Carjacked & Killed, RWA Seeks Action, Probe Underway

Akshay Kalra, a 25-year-old student of Amity University, passed away of Friday, 4 September, two days after he was assaulted in an alleged carjacking incident in Noida.

He was a resident of the housing society in Sector 62, Noida and had just gone out for a drive when the incident took place.

His father Gulshan Kumar Kalra, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to recount his loss and urge the authorities to take immediate action in the case.

“We request everyone to fight for justice for Akshay Kalra,” wrote the father.