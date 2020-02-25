Akhil Gogoi to Stage 24-Hour Dharna in Jail Against CAA
Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under stringent UAPA during anti-CAA protests in Assam, said on Tuesday, 25 February that he will stage a 24-hour dharna in the jail from 1 March in protest against the contentious law.
The organisation's general secretary Dhairjya Konwar and Bittu Sonowal, president of KMSS students' wing Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), were also remanded to judicial custody for the same period.
Both were arrested for their alleged roles in violence during anti-CAA protests.
While being produced before the court on Tuesday, Gogoi told journalists that the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is weakening because people are not united.
"We must be united. We are facing problems because we are not united. From March 1, I will sit on a 24-hour dharna in the jail against CAA and for strengthening the movement," Gogoi said.
Akhil Gogoi has been lodged in the Guwahati Central Prison.
Gogoi, also an RTI activist, has been in judicial custody since 26 December. He had mobilised public protests against the CAA across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on 12 December.
His colleagues were taken into custody the next day.
Konwar and Sonowal's cases were also handed over to the agency.
Various organisations, including the Congress, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) have been demanding the immediate release of Gogoi.