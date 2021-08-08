'Alliance With TMC on Cards,' Says Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam activist and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, 8 August, said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on the cards for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported NDTV.

Gogoi claimed that Mamata Banerjee extended an invitation to merge the Raijor Dal with Trinamool Congress to oust the BJP from the Centre.