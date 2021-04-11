Akanksha Vajpayee, A Young Contender For UP Zila Panchayat Polls

Akanksha, who is contesting for the district panchayat elections from Harpalpur first seat of Hardoi district, has done her MA in English and used to prepare for the civil services. After making her way into politics, Vajpayee is giving tough competition to the opposing candidates. After she saw the issues being faced by the people of her village, she decided to enter the fray.

Vajpayee’s family is already active in politics.