Shiromani Akali Dal Takes U-Turn, Will Support BJP in Delhi Polls

BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday, 29 January said that ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which had decided not to contest the Delhi Assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, will support his party in the 8 February elections.

At a joint press conference with SAD President Sukhbir Badal, Nadda hailed the SAD as an old and strong ally.

While Badal asserted theirs is not merely a political but also an “emotional alliance”.

"I am grateful to the SAD that they have decided to support the BJP in Delhi assembly elections. I thank Sukhbir Badal... The SAD is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. The strong coalition between the BJP and the SAD will remain intact,” Nadda told the press conference at Badal’s residence.

Nadda drove down to Badal’s residence and was welcomed by the SAD president. The two leaders had a long meeting before their joint press conference.

“The BJP-SAD alliance is in the national interest, and is meant for Punjab, its people and the Sikhs across the country,” Badal said, asserting his party cadre in Delhi will work for the victory of BJP candidates.

Badal said the SAD had never broken their alliance with the BJP but had just decided not to contest the elections.

“There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out. SAD extends full support to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi VS polls,” he later tweeted.

Earlier, the BJP ally had announced it wouldn’t contest elections in the national capital due to differences with the party.

The Akali Dal's decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters, which can influence more than a dozen seats in the national capital.

