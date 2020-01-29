Shiromani Akali Dal Takes U-Turn, Will Support BJP in Delhi Polls
BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday, 29 January said that ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which had decided not to contest the Delhi Assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, will support his party in the 8 February elections.
At a joint press conference with SAD President Sukhbir Badal, Nadda hailed the SAD as an old and strong ally.
"I am grateful to the SAD that they have decided to support the BJP in Delhi assembly elections. I thank Sukhbir Badal... The SAD is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. The strong coalition between the BJP and the SAD will remain intact,” Nadda told the press conference at Badal’s residence.
“The BJP-SAD alliance is in the national interest, and is meant for Punjab, its people and the Sikhs across the country,” Badal said, asserting his party cadre in Delhi will work for the victory of BJP candidates.
Badal said the SAD had never broken their alliance with the BJP but had just decided not to contest the elections.
“There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out. SAD extends full support to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi VS polls,” he later tweeted.
The Akali Dal's decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters, which can influence more than a dozen seats in the national capital.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)