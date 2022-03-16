Akali Dal Expels Delhi Gurdwara Committee President Over Anti-Party Activities

Meanwhile, Kalka told news agency ANI that the DSGMC with all its members has taken a decision to float a new party in Delhi to resolve the religious issues of Sikhs.

He was quoted as saying, "We faced political challenges in taking decisions while being in SAD. It's obvious that SAD will expel me... We'll make a new party on the principles of SAD, we hope that we can look into issues of Delhi's Sikhs and can take decisions freely. It's historic that being a party we have decided to remain separated from politics."