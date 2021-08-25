'Bully, Hate-Monger': Main Accused Who Told Man to Go to Pakistan in Ajmer

"See for us locals, who know Lalit Sharma, we are not surprised at all. We know he is a ridiculous man, whose hobby is to constantly spread hate. But for those who do not know him, especially Muslims, they will feel strange, shocked and unsafe seeing him say and do these things".

This is what neigbours have to say about Lalit Sharma, the main accused in a recent case in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, in which a man was beaten up and told to go to Pakistan. In the video, that brought the incident to the notice of the authorities on 21 August, Sharma can be seen physically assaulting the man and a boy. The name of the victim is Ashaan Ali and he is 32 years old, The Quint has learnt.