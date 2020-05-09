Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, 9 May, and has been put on a ventilator, with his condition being critical, the Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur said, reported ANI.According to Hindustan Times, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) leader collapsed in the garden of his house and was rushed to the hospital around 12:30 pm.In a tweet, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that he spoke to the 74-year-old leader's son Amit Jogi regarding his health."I wish him a speedy recovery," Baghel said.