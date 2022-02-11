ADVERTISEMENT

'Technical Glitch,' Says Airtel, After Internet Outage Reports Across Country

More than half of those who registered a complaint reported a total internet blackout.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Airtel broadband, mobile services suffer mega outage across nation.</p></div>
Scores of Airtel users across India faced a massive broadband and mobile internet outage on Friday, 11 February, around noon. The issue was reportedly resolved within a few hours.

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored," a spokesperson said, according to IANS. The nature of the glitch isn't clear.

According to complaints registered with outage tracker Downdetector, the issue seemingly emerged around 11 pm and was largely resolved by 12:30 pm. More than half of those who registered a complaint reported a total internet blackout.

Complaints were from cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Map of Airtel outages, 11 Feb 2022.</p></div>

Map of Airtel outages, 11 Feb 2022.

(Courtesy: Down Detector)

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit fell 2.8 percent during the third quarter of FY22 to Rs 830 crore on a year-on-year basis, the company announced this week.

However, the total revenues during the same quarter grew 12.6 percent to Rs 29,867 crore, as against Rs 26,518 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

(With inputs from IANS)

