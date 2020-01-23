Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Expressway Near Delhi
A NCC training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday, 23 January.
The aircraft faced a technical glitch, reported ANI.
Both the pilots are reportedly not injured.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details. With inputs from ANI)
