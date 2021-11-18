Air Pollution: Noida Administration Shuts Schools, Colleges Until Further Orders

He added that classes will resume virtually, and officials will monitor pollution on a daily basis.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 'very poor' to 'severe' category in noida on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Haryana government had announced closure of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat till Wednesday, 17 November, due to rising air pollution.

The government also advised government and private offices to adopt work from home for the period, with the aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads.

The orders also come a day after Delhi government put in place similar measures to curb the rising air pollution.

(With inputs from ANI.)