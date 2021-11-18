Air Pollution: Noida Administration Shuts Schools, Colleges Until Further Orders
The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 'very poor' to 'severe' category in noida on Wednesday.
The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Wednesday, 17 November, announced that all educational institutions including schools, colleges, training institutes will remain closed until further orders due to air pollution.
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY stated, "Due to increasing air pollution, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed till further notice," news agency ANI reported.
He added that classes will resume virtually, and officials will monitor pollution on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, Haryana government had announced closure of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat till Wednesday, 17 November, due to rising air pollution.
The government also advised government and private offices to adopt work from home for the period, with the aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads.
The orders also come a day after Delhi government put in place similar measures to curb the rising air pollution.
(With inputs from ANI.)
