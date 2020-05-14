National passenger carrier Air India announced on Thursday, 14 May, that it will operate special domestic ferry flights for only those passengers who have been repatriated under the "Vande Bharat" mission.The airline will run special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission. The airline has been engaged in bringing back thousands of Indian citizens from abroad on account of the global COVID-19 outbreak.Over 6,000 stranded citizens abroad have been flown back to India on 31 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in five days beginning from 7 May.On Wednesday, the airline brought back 2,669 passengers from abroad on 13 flights. These flights are a part of the massive repatriation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Air India Group would operate a total of 64 flights and bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries under the mission.Vande Bharat 2.0: 149 Flights For 30,000 Indians in 31 CountriesAir India Delhi Office Sealed After Staffer Contracts COVID-19Air India’s office in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday, 12 May, after one of the staff members tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. An official told PTI, “Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday.”The employee was tested on 7 May, through the RT-PCR test and tested positive on Monday, 11 May. He had fever initially, but thereafter had a sore throat and began exhibiting symptoms of respiratory problems, following which he was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.