Air India's office in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday, 12 May, after one of the staff members tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. An official told PTI, "Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday."The employee was tested on 7 May, through the RT-PCR test and tested positive on Monday, 11 May. He had fever initially, but thereafter had a sore throat and began exhibiting symptoms of respiratory problems, following which he was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi.Five pilots, an engineer and a technician of Air India had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday, 10 May. But in the second round of tests, the results of which came out on Monday, 11 May, they tested negative.(With inputs from PTI)