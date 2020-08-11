Air India Pilot Deepak Sathe Laid to Rest With State Honours

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

The pilot’s mortal remains were flown to Mumbai on Sunday and were kept at the Air India facility near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time before being taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra.

A wreath was placed on behalf of the Indian Air Force, where Sathe was a test pilot before joining Air India. Pilots, cabin crew and others in the aviation sector also participated in the final journey.