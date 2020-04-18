Air India Opens Bookings on Select Domestic Routes From 4 May
File picture of Air India flights. (Photo: Reuters)

PTI
Air India on Saturday, 18 April, announced it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from 4 May and 1 June, respectively.

“In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till 31 May 2020,” a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

“Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from 4 May 2020, and for international flights for travel from 1 June 2020 onwards are open,” it stated.

India has been under lockdown since 25 March to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from 25 March to 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April extended the lockdown till 3 May.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during this period.

On 3 April, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month.

