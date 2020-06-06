Air India said it will be offering more seats on its flights under the third phase of the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission due to the “overwhelming response” it received after opening bookings on 5 June.The airline company wrote on Twitter, “The demand for seats from India on flights planned under Mission Vande Bharat-3 is overwhelming. Sectors/Flights are being opened in systematic manner for booking, on the website.”Air India opened its bookings for 300 flights from select destinations in USA, Canada, UK and Europe.“Our website experienced 6-7 times more activity and over 22000 seats hv been sold overall till 8 am. More seats to more destinations will be added in due course,” the company tweeted.The third phase of Vande Bharat Mission is set to take off from 10th June.The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, when the airlines operated a total of 423 flights that brought back 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country. Under the second phase, around 30,000 Indians were reportedly brought back from from 31 countries.Kannadigas Stranded in UK Send SOS For More Vande Bharat Flights